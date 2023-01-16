92-year-old woman found dead after getting locked outside Bedford nursing home overnight

BEDFORD, Ohio — A resident of Woodside Senior Living in Bedford was found dead outside the facility Saturday by nurses, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The facility—located at 19455 Rockside Road—offers senior living, assisted living, and has a secured memory care living unit, according to the facility's website.

A police report states the resident, a 92-year-old woman, lived in the memory care unit and was checked on by staff around 12:30 a.m. when she was using the restroom. Her body was found around 6 a.m. on the back patio.

"It is believed that she was able to exit the building through an alarmed door without tripping the alarm and was unable to get back inside," according to a police report.

Once outside, the woman fell on some ice and couldn't get back up, police said. There are no signs of foul play.

News 5 has reached out to the facility for comment.

