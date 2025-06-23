988 mental health hotline to cease operations for LGBTQ+ youth-specific support

In less than a month, the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop providing tailored support to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.

The services will end on July 17, a decision that preempts the Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal to cut funding for 988’s LGBTQ+ services.

According to federal data, since the program began in September 2022, it has served nearly 1.3 million callers.

The 988 hotline began operations in July of 2022 as a 911 for mental health emergencies in the U.S. It was the nation's first three-digit mental health hotline:

New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

Last week, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a statement saying the decision to end the LGBTQ+- specific service, which was available through the “Press 3 option" when calling, was made to "focus on serving all help seekers."

"Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help," SAMHSA said in its statement.

However, this decision has advocates saying LGBTQ+ youth will have to rely on more local sources.



In Cleveland, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland offers a slew of resources for the community, including the program Q For You, which is tailored to LGBTQ+ youth ages 11-19. For more information on Q For You and other resources, click here.

Colors+ Youth Center in Fairview Park also offers LGBTQ+ youth-tailored support, such as therapy, support groups and programs for children and their families. Click here for information.

While not LGBTQ+ specific, NAMI Greater Cleveland offers peer support that includes affirming care along with trained staff who are strong advocates for inclusive mental health services. For more information, click here.

Internationally, The Trevor Project operates as a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults with its crisis services, including unique chat and text services for those who prefer not to call. Click here for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.