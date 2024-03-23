'A Blue Carpet Affair': Footprints Center for Autism holding fundraising dinner next month

Footprints Center for Autism in Perry is on a mission to provide programming for individuals with autism in a positive and non-restrictive environment. Since opening in 2018, the center has been able to serve more than 50 students and families.

The center provides occupational therapy, speech therapy, and special education services for numerous families.

The independence and support the center provides is an invaluable resource to those families and is helping children reach their highest potential. The milestones, no matter how big or small, are game-changers for Northeast Ohio families.

On Saturday, April 13, Footprints Center for Autism will host "A Blue Carpet Affair." In its 6th year, the night features dinner, a large basket raffle, and an inclusive fashion show at Pine Ridge Country Club in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Footprints Center for Autism Details for "A Blue Carpet Affair"

All proceeds from "A Blue Carpet Affair" will go towards supporting Footprints Center for Autism’s mission and programming.

For ticket information,click here. You can also contact executive director Erin Bolyard at 440.259.3726 or by email at ebolyard@footprints-ohio.com.