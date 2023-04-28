A boat show and lots of festivals; things to do this weekend in NEO, April 28-30

You might need a jacket this weekend, or you might not...mother nature right? The News 5 weather team will keep you updated here. Either way, don't let that stop you from checking out one of these events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

2023 Progressive Catawba Island Boat Show

With boating season upon us, the Catawba Island Boat Show is at Port Clinton this weekend for boat lovers, wannabe boat lovers and boat admirers. Enjoy boat showings, live performances, seminars, culinary tastings and more. Find tickets and more info here.

An Evening with Charlie Sheen & Screening of Major League

Enjoy the classic film and a take trip down memory lane with actor and comedian Charlie Sheen as he shares moments from his colorful life. The fun happens April 28 at MGM Northfield Park. Sheen will also participate in a VIP meet and greet. Find more info and tickets here.

Family Kindness Festival

Join 41 nonprofits, 25 innovative students, and 28 area schools as they come together to celebrate the magic of kindness at the Family Kindness Festival Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beachwood High School. This FREE community event brings parents together to have fun, do good, and be kind. Find more info here.

The 92nd Geauga County Maple Festival

Head over to Chardon Square this weekend for the 92nd Geauga County Maple Festival! For 91 years this festival has brought bands of all kinds, food, games, rides, contests, special guests and Maple Festival Royalty to Geauga County. Find more info, including a full schedule here.

Cuyahoga Falls Fest 2023

Experienced paddlers and spectators are invited to the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls to enjoy the gathering of paddlers at this beautiful riverfront. The fest is this Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. Find more info here.

Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats at the Akron Zoo

It’s like an escape room but at the zoo! According to the Akron Zoo’s website, “Come with a team or individually to solve a series of conservation-themed puzzles during Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats, all on your smartphone! General Admission tickets include participation in Locked Zoo, one 12oz adult beverage and admission to the zoo after hours! Solve the puzzle to enter the raffle! Grub from food trucks will be available for purchase.” Buy tickets and find more info here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses, and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.



Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

