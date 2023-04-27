FORECAST: Nice Thursday with milder temperatures

FREEZE WARNINGS this morning for most of Northern Ohio. Low temperatures will fall down to between 28 and 32 degrees by sunrise.

More sunshine is on the way for Thursday. It's the day to get that yard mowed! Temperatures should be able to recover into the lower and middle 60s during the day.

Showers will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday. Some of the rain Friday could be heavy at times. It will be windy and mild with a high near 60 degrees.

Saturday looks better with only a few rain showers here and there. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

More showers are likely on Sunday with highs near 58. It continues to look damp into early next week with below-average temperatures.

What To Expect:



Sunshine Thursday with highs near 60

Heavy rain possible Friday

Isolated showers

A wet weather weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. | High: 61º

Friday: Scattered heavy rain. | High: 60º

Saturday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 62º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 58º

Monday: Few showers. Much colder. | High: 47º

Tuesday: Lake effect showers possible. Chilly. | High: 48º

