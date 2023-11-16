'A bunch of good neighbors, helping neighbors': Thanksgiving Heroes to deliver 2,000 meals

A group of friends and business partners started the Cleveland chapter of Thanksgiving Heroes four years ago.

The nonprofit holds yearly fundraisers to buy frozen turkeys and all the fixings to box up and deliver to families in need.

Wednesday, dozens of volunteers were assembling food boxes.

"We're doing 2,000 this year. We did a thousand two years ago (and) our first year, we only did 100," said Shannon Fowls, who leads the local chapter.

"Our goal here is to make sure no child goes hungry at Thanksgiving," Fowls said. "Maybe it was a few days ago they (families) didn't even know if they were going to have a Thanksgiving or not."

Fowls said the group's big fundraisers include a gun raffle, golf outing and bourbon and cigar event. He said donations also come in from individuals and local businesses. Fowls said food is purchased at cost through Save A Lot.

Organizers said seeing the operation grow is a blessing.

"Just a bunch of people coming together," Fowls said. "A bunch of good neighbors helping neighbors that maybe need a hand."

They said it's also a reminder of food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, one in seven people in its coverage area is food insecure, which means they don't know where their next meal will come from.

"We'd love to see this grow to four or five, six thousand families," Fowls said.

The group learns of families in need through community organizations, including nonprofits, schools and churches.

Volunteers deliver the items to recipients. Fowls said it can be an emotional experience for all involved.

"(Volunteers) they bring their children to deliver these meals. And they get an opportunity to see something that maybe they don't see in the community, and they're opened up to volunteering and understanding that other people need some help too."

Maier said, "They (recipients) really do appreciate it. You have people crying. You have hugs when you get there."

Thanksgiving Heroes is always looking for donations and additional volunteers. More information can be found on their website.