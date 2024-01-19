A car crashed into this Amherst restaurant in May; now it will close for good

According to a post on Facebook, Barra Restaurant Amherst will close for good this weekend after they were unable to recover from the impact of a car crashing into their building in May.

On May 27, 2023, shortly after 4 a.m., an 18-year-old crashed his 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan into the modern Mexican restaurant, according to Amherst Police.

He was charged with failure to control.

The restaurant invites patrons to share in a last meal as they say goodbye on Sunday, Jan. 21. Barra Restaurant Amherst is located at 105 Park Avenue.

Watch the moments the crash happened:

RAW: Driver charged with failure to control after crashing into Amherst restaurant

