A car crashed into this Amherst restaurant in May; now it will close for good

420662499_895048922624168_6281280186896972293_n.jpg
Barra Restaurant Amherst
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 19, 2024
According to a post on Facebook, Barra Restaurant Amherst will close for good this weekend after they were unable to recover from the impact of a car crashing into their building in May.

On May 27, 2023, shortly after 4 a.m., an 18-year-old crashed his 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan into the modern Mexican restaurant, according to Amherst Police.

He was charged with failure to control.

The restaurant invites patrons to share in a last meal as they say goodbye on Sunday, Jan. 21. Barra Restaurant Amherst is located at 105 Park Avenue.

Watch the moments the crash happened:

RAW: Driver charged with failure to control after crashing into Amherst restaurant

RELATED: WATCH: 18-year-old driver crashes into Amherst restaurant, charged with failure to control

