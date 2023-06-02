WATCH: 18-year-old driver crashes into Amherst restaurant, charged with failure to control

An 18-year-old driver was charged with failure to control after crashing his 2017 Volkswagen Tiquan into Barra Restaurant in Amherst, according to Amherst police.

The incident happened Saturday, May 27, shortly after 4 a.m.

Watch video of the incident, provided by Amherst Police, below:

RAW: Driver charged with failure to control after crashing into Amherst restaurant

No further information has been provided; it is not known if there were any injuries.

