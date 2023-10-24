'A Christmas Story' house and museum has new owner, says old owner

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the timeless classic "A Christmas Story," the house and museum in Cleveland have new owners.

The current owners announced the sale on the house's Facebook page. It is not yet known who it was sold to.

The house has been on the market for around a year.

On West 11th Street the normal steady stream of visitors made their way through the 1.3 acre campus Tuesday unaware of the change in ownership. Even long time employees remain in the dark on who the new owner could be. "No it is a mystery," said Brittany Knafller. "Not in the slightest," added Keith Hazel who admitted he had a couple of guesses but that they were ruled out by the silhouetted picture in the post.

"Because all of the people I thought are shorter than Brian but this dude's taller than Brian," he said. "So I have no idea who this is going to be."

The announced sale comes just before the 40th-anniversary reunion happening in Cleveland on Nov. 10.

Some of the cast members coming to Cleveland for the reunion include Peter Billingsly, who played Ralphie, along with Ian Petrella, who played his little brother Randy Parker, Zack Ward, who played "Scut" Farkus, and Scott Schwartz, who played Flick – the character who famously got his tongue stuck to that frozen pole.

Tickets are available to the public, and proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

