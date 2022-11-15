A Christmas Story House owner clarifies home won't be closing

CLEVELAND — Following this week's surprise announcement that the Christmas Story house is now up for sale, the owner clarified on Tuesday morning that the property and museum will remain open for tours.

"We are not closing. We are open and will remain so now and into the future," owner Brian Jones said in a statement. "It's business as usual. Come see us."

Despite the sale, the property's Cleveland Landmark status will keep it in the public eye.

"Several years ago we had it designated a landmark to make sure it would be protected no matter who owns it," Jones said.

According to Jones, once the news broke about the listing, the City of Cleveland reached out to him with a reminder of its status:

"The actual home at 3159 West 11th Street is a designated Cleveland Landmark which should be included in the listing. Exterior alterations to the structure and site need to go through Cleveland Landmarks Commission for a Certificate of Appropriateness. Changes can include replacing doors, windows, roof, painting, porch, etc."

After 20 years of ownership, Jones said it was time for him to move on.

"It has been an honor to be the steward of such an amazing piece of Americana. All founders need to eventually move on so that their creation can reach its full potential," he said. "There are so many more great opportunities to make A Christmas Story House & Museum an even greater experience for everyone. The future of A Christmas Story House & Museum will be amazing."

