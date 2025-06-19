An Ohio city that helped get many slaves to freedom celebrates Juneteenth

SANDSUKY — Before the bells of freedom rang for enslaved people in the 1800s, many of them embarked on a journey that brought them to the shores of Lake Erie.

Today, that same lake serves as a reminder of how it was once a passport to freedom.

“This was one of the areas where enslaved people came to get away and have their freedom,” said Sandusky resident Victor Huston.

There are more than 10 homes in Sandusky that were a part of the Underground Railroad; the city was so well-known for its underground railroad ties that author Harriet Beecher Stowe included it in her best-selling novel, Uncle Tom's Cabin.

“It was the groundwork for the opportunities that we have today and the freedom that we have and we're able to exercise,” said Huston.

And because Sandusky was the last stop for thousands of slaves trying to get to Canada, many black residents in the area are shocked that there isn't a bigger Juneteenth celebration.

“When I was in school, I never heard of this day; it wasn’t a thing we celebrated. And now that we have this opportunity to celebrate want to make sure we celebrate it each year. And I would like if the city and different organizations came together to have one big celebration instead of splitting up,” said Sandusky resident, Monica Kirskey.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, and now people in Sandusky are working to grow their celebration. Over the next four days, people there can celebrate the holiday that marks the legal end of slavery in the United States.

At the Sandusky Career Center, they provided free haircuts, food, face painting, and a chance to learn about the history of Juneteenth— along with the things that don't get talked about.

“The celebration unifies us and helps us to have a voice at a time that it's greatly needed. So, this, this opportunity allows us to celebrate, bring families together and the community together on one accord,” Huston said.

According to Huston, Juneteenth is a call for further action.

“You must speak up, you must be seen and to be heard before any action is taken. And I think we as a community need to come together more often, not just on Juneteenth. This day here is just a start and a celebration to where we can take that freedom that we've been exercising, but we would like to keep and expound on our freedom. Because we deserve that in the community,” said Huston.

Freedom Fest in Downtown Sandusky kicks off Friday and will continue until Sunday. There will be live music, basketball tournaments, food trucks and family fun.