A Classic Cleveland Day: First Pour of Christmas Ale and a first pitch!

CLEVELAND — Let’s be honest, there was not a lot of work getting done in Cleveland on Thursday.

Not only was it the annual First Pour of Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale, but also Game 3 of the ALCS in Cleveland!

The First Pour has really become the unofficial start to the holiday season in Cleveland for so many people.

The event drew a crowd wrapped around the brewery’s Ohio City location ahead of the first pour; a band was playing, and the weather was perfect.

“I never miss a year here,” said one man.

“We take off work every year and we start planning a year ahead so last year we had already taken our days off for this year,” said his friend.

The First Pour draws people of all ages to come together, of legal age to drink, that is – and so many tell me it’s a tradition.

“We’re from Mansfield,” said a man in line. “We drive up here every year; it’s awesome!”

I asked a woman he was with why they love it so much.

“The people and the beer,” she said. “Just a lot of good people and you get to feeling better and everyone’s your friend!”

Great Lakes Brewing Co. announced its full holiday lineup anchored by its bestselling Christmas Ale, along with a new Holiday Party Pack and Snowscape Winter Lager, plus returning Barrel Aged Christmas Ale and Barrel Aged Blackout Stout, and new Barrel Aged Caramel Pecan Blackout Stout.

The spirits are jolly, the outfits are spirited, and there's plenty to toast this year as the First Pour coincides with playoff baseball in Cleveland.