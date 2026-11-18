CLEVELAND — One of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions is back!

Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for its eighth year, kicking off November 18 with more than 1.5 million lights, dazzling displays and festive activities for the entire family.

The annual holiday event transforms the zoo into a winter wonderland, featuring illuminated holiday-themed areas, interactive experiences and plenty of opportunities to make seasonal memories.

This year's displays include Twinkly Trail, Glittering Galaxy, Winter Fairytale, Gingerbread Lane presented by Meijer and the Future for Wildlife Trail.

Visitors can also take in a spectacular musical light show featuring a towering 50-foot holiday tree.

What's new at Wild Winter Lights this year?

There's more to the experience than holiday lights.

Families can explore the NEW Winter Wonderland Maze at the zoo's Palava Hut, meet holiday-costumed characters and visit Santa at his North Pole Lodge, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

Santa has taken over the rustic Wolf Lodge in Wilderness Trek, where families can snap their own photos or purchase professional pictures.

Other attractions include:



Unlimited carousel rides presented by MetroHealth.

Showings of Rudolph in the 4D theater.

A choreographed light show featuring six songs and a 50-foot tree.

Seasonal treats, including Jack Frost Donuts, Kernels by Chrissie popcorn and hot chocolate.

The Future for Wildlife Trail, highlighting the zoo's commitment to wildlife and conservation.

Two ways to experience Wild Winter Lights

Guests can experience the holiday displays on foot or from the comfort of their vehicles.

Walk-through experience: Available on select evenings from 5 to 9 p.m., beginning November 19.

Drive-through experience: Available on select evenings beginning November 18. Guests can enjoy the displays from their own vehicles. The drive-through experience takes approximately 45 minutes.

Walk-through tickets include unlimited carousel rides and unlimited showings of Rudolph in the 4D theater.

How much are Wild Winter Lights tickets?

Advance walk-through tickets purchased at least one day ahead cost:



Zoo members: $24 per person or $70 for a four-pack.

Non-members: $27 per person or $80 for a four-pack.

Children under 2: Free.

Drive-through tickets cost:



Zoo members: $49 per vehicle.

Non-members: $59 per vehicle.

Same-day and walk-up ticket prices for the walk-through experience are higher. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

Ugly Sweater 5K returns

Another holiday tradition is returning to the zoo this year.

The Ugly Sweater 5K presented by CrossCountry Mortgage takes place Sunday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to show off their most festive attire while racing through the zoo.

Advance registration is $30 and includes a custom T-shirt, finisher medal, post-race refreshments and admission to continue exploring the zoo after the race.

When does Wild Winter Lights end?

Wild Winter Lights runs through December 30, 2026.

The event will not be held on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, especially for popular dates and drive-through time slots.

For the full schedule, ticket information and additional details, visit HERE: https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/program-events/wild-winter-lights-presented-by-nopec