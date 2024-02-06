A divide in Mansfield over LGBTQ+ prom and the location it's held

MANSFIELD, Ohio — In Mansfield, an LGBTQ+ dance for teens is in the spotlight and the center of a social media firestorm after the original venue backed out for two reasons; but the prom will still go on, just in a new location.

Deena Hamilton is the mother of gay twins and the founder of Love on a Mission, a group that seeks to create a safe space for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We're supposed to be like Jesus and show love and respect and even in our differences,” said Hamilton.

Love on a Mission came up with the idea to host a prom for those 12 to 18 years old, which would be held at the Buckeye Imagination Museum with entertainment.

“I never post you know who the entertainment is until after the fact so it like gets momentum and so that's what happened,” said Hamilton.

That entertainment was three drag performers whom Hamilton says she knows to be appropriate. Still, when parents, including Douglas Meadows, learned about the event and entertainment, they weren’t happy about it.

“I just don't think this is the right place. I don't think that putting sexually explicit material in front of children is the right decision,” said Meadows.

Meadows says he’s not against the community but thinks the event should be held somewhere else.

“However, we do have other events centers that are capable of hosting and that would be more appropriate, especially given the nature of the event,” said Meadows.

Friday, the museum released the following statement on Facebook canceling the prom:

“Thank you for the concern regarding the recent scheduled rental event. As information about the event has been shared with us, the museum has concluded that we are no longer the facility who will host this event. At this time we are also taking steps to further ensure the appropriateness of future events at our museum.”

They told News 5 that the more they learned, the more they concluded it was unfit for kids.

“When the name of the drag queens came out as Anita Boner and Miles N Sider. There was a huge public outcry and that's not what made us change, not the public outcry. But it's just not appropriate for those performers to perform for children 12 to 17 years old,” said Fred Boll, the executive director at Buckeye Imagination Museum.

We checked with the organizers and the performers weren't going to use their full stage names, instead just their first names. Boll added that it wasn't just the drag show but also the age range of the kids.

“It came out later that they were going to have 12 to 18-year-olds in their prom. 12 to 18 years old is a big range for a prom. There's no school in the country to do mixes 12 with 18-year-olds, that's inappropriate,” said Boll.

Boll also said that they are not against future LGBTQ+ events, they just want them to be appropriate.

While on social media, people like Meadows celebrated the cancellation of the prom, one person writing “Thank God," while others were angry, posting, “Love louder than hate.” Hamilton knew there would be backlash but said she didn’t expect it to go this far.

“These are young people that are hearing this and they are already afraid to come out,” said Hamilton.

She's not worried, because the outpouring of support is helping her keep that safe space. Hamilton told News 5 they will hold their prom this Saturday at an undisclosed location, and it will not be announced.

