A high-speed chase, 3 crashes and an officer injured in Stow

STOW, Ohio — An Akron woman is facing charges and accused of leading two police departments on a high-speed chase, injuring an officer and crashing an SUV three times.

Dash camera videos from the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Police Departments captured some of the ordeal which started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

While conducting traffic on Route 8 North near Front Street, a Cuyahoga Falls officer observed an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer pulled out and initiated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle kept going with speeds reaching about 100 mph, according to a police report.

The pursuit continued into Stow and the driver exited at Steels Corners Road and crashed into a guardrail.

Stow police officer Nicholas Flasco, who was aware the pursuit was in progress, tried to block the vehicle, but the driver of the SUV put it in reverse and rammed the cruiser.

According to Flasco's report, he was outside of his vehicle with his gun drawn when the cruiser was struck.

"It actually pushed the cruiser into our officer causing him some minor injuries. He was able to get back in his car and continue the pursuit though," said Captain Bryan Snavely.

With an injured right shoulder, Flasco continued chasing on Steels Corners Road and then followed as the vehicle turned onto State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

The driver, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Akron, went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.

Snavely said officers take several factors into consideration during pursuits, including time of day and traffic. He explained why this pursuit was not called off.

"If somebody shows that they're unwilling to stop and willing to strike police cars, that's obviously a dangerous situation that we need to address," Snavely said.

Video showed the woman backing out of woods with her arms up before she was arrested. According to a police report, the woman made statements indicating a possible mental health crisis.

She was taken to the Summit County Jail and charged with felonious assault, vandalism and failure to comply.