A joke gone wrong: Westlake Police tracks down hotel guest after suspicious note is found

A joke between a man and his children led to Westlake Police Officers searching a Hampton Inn hotel room Wednesday morning.

A note saying, “I'm being held against my will,” was found in the man’s hotel room by a cleaning crew, causing them to call police, according to authorities.

The police searched the room and were not able to find anyone hiding, leading them to track down the man’s place of work, but unfortunately, he was working remotely that day, police said.

Once finding the hotel guest, the man apologized and explained that the note was a part of a joke between him and his children while on a video call with them, and he accidentally left the note on the desk, authorities said.