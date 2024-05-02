A Mantua family lost $22,000 after a phone call they thought was their bank

MANTUA, Ohio — A family from Mantua got a shocking surprise after they thought they were talking to their bank. Turns out, it was a sophisticated scam that ended up taking thousands from their accounts. Could it happen to you?

It all started with a phone call that the Kalista family now thinks was spoofed because it said it was coming from Chase Bank.

“I never thought I would be a victim of fraud just because I know better,” said mom Michelle Kalista. She told us the call sounded real because the people on the other line already had her bank info. “How did they get into my account to begin with? How did they know my transactions? And how were they able to transfer money?” asked Michelle during our interview. “None of those things have been answered yet.”

A CLEVER STORY BY THE CALLER

She told us the caller said there were some suspicious transactions trying to send a wire to Florida. While on the phone, she had her husband Mike call Chase to see if it was a real emergency. Mike told us the fraud attempts were confirmed by Chase. “There was suspicious activity going on and, yes, we were made aware of it,” said Mike about the call.

Mike told us he through after two unsuccessful wire attempts that Chase would freeze the accounts. That didn’t happen. Moments later, a third attempt snagged $22,000 from their accounts. “I mean, it was panic, and then it was tears, and then it was I’m made,” said Michelle. “I mean, I am literally emotionally exhausted at this point.”

Chase sent them letters saying its investigation determined the Kalistas “authorized or (they) received benefit” from the transaction. “That’s when my phone calls to them started really kind of surging,” said Michelle.

She told us she didn’t authorize anything. She said she never gave the crooks any passwords, codes or security question answers and that they never asked for that kind of info.

THE WORST PART...THE KIDS' MONEY WAS STOLEN

Michelle said the worst part is the majority of the money stolen came straight from her daughters’ hard-earned dollars. 20-year-old Gianna had about $13,000 taken. “I was getting ready to move out and put a down payment on a house,” Gianna told us. “I was preparing for the next step of my life.”

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Mia lost about $6,000. “I wanted to go to college for nursing,” said Mia. “So, I was going to use the money to help pay for that, but I got to start over.”

“That’s the worst as a mom,” said Michelle while starting to tear up. “They weren’t even a part of this conversation. All of the money they’ve put in there is gone.”

Chase sent News 5 a statement saying in part “These types of scams are heartbreaking.” It also stated it has confirmed its “decision to deny (Michelle’s) claim because she compromised her account.”

Michelle told us she’s not done trying to get her daughters’ money back. “I’m fighting for that and I’ll fight for it until I can’t anymore,” she said.

She also wanted to warn you about callers asking you to hit *72 during a call. She didn’t know that she actually forwarded incoming calls. She told us that happened during this call and she feels it helped the scammers get their money.

Chase’s full statement:

“These types of scams are heartbreaking. We urge all consumers to ignore phone, text or internet requests for money or access to their computer or bank accounts. Legitimate companies won’t make these requests, but scammers will. We have reviewed Michelle Kalista’s claim and confirmed our decision to deny the claim because she compromised her account.” – Chase spokesperson

The spokesperson also sent a link to security tips it has on its site: https://www.chase.com/security-tips [chase.com]

