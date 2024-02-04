A new golfing company is committed to supporting the community where it does business

AKRON, Ohio — The Micro Golf Association is a new small business supporting the "everyday golfer" with affordable apparel and accessories.

The golfing company and brand is committed to celebrating and supporting the community where it does business. The organization gives back 25% of its profits to various local charities every quarter.

Coming up, the group is championing a few local events like the Strongsville Chili Open on February 24, and the "It's Vegas Baby" fundraiser supporting the Akron Children's Museum on March 2.

The group wants to bring these causes to the forefront through its brand and platforms.

For more information on the Micro Golf Association, click here.

To grab your tickets for the "It's Vegas Baby" fundraiser for an adult night out to support the Akron Children's Museum, click here.