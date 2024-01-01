A new year means new laws going into effect for Ohioans

CLEVELAND — 2023 was a big year politically for Ohio, and voters made sure their voices were heard. As we welcome a new year, we are also welcoming new laws going into effect.

Two major issues in Ohio passed in 2023. Issue 1 legalized abortion, and Issue 2 legalized recreational marijuana. Both issues 1 and 2 went into effect December 7th, but recreational marijuana business owners are still left at a standstill waiting for Ohio legislators to agree upon Issue 2 changes. In December, the owner of Buckeye Relief, Andy Rayburn, told News 5 he hopes more answers come in the new year.

“If the tax is too high and the THC content of products in too low of a maximum, then the consumers that are buying from the illegal market, which is 80% of the marijuana consumed in Ohio, they simply will continue to buy from the illegal market," Rayburn said. "And the benefits of safety, regulation, and legality in our dispensaries won't come into effect."

Changes to social media in the state are also kicking into gear this January. The Social Media Parental Notification Act goes into effect on Jan. 15. The law helps parents better monitor their children’s social media usage by requiring minors under 16 to get their parent’s permission before using. Online “operators” included under this new law apply to any online website, app, service or product that allows someone to interact socially.

“There is a legitimate state interest right to protect those under 16 from some of these identifiable harms,” said Tara Coleman, Cleveland Civil Attorney.

If there are any issues, Coleman said complaints can be filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

“How the Attorney General can do that is, he can bring an investigation if he believes that there is a violation of this act, and so the attorney general may seek injunctive relief, civil penalties and reasonable costs,” said Coleman. “There's also a portion of the law that says if you are found liable, you as an operator are responsible for the Attorney General's office, investigative costs and litigation costs.

While parents have some time to figure out their approach to social media, if they are looking for a new job this year, on Jan. 1, Ohio's minimum wage increases throughout the state. It increases the minimum wage from $10.10 to $10.54 per hour for non-tipped employees. Tipped employees go from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour.