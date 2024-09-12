A not-so-normal movie theater is reopening in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio — A new and improved movie theater is opening up at Macedonia Commons, taking the movie theater experience to the next level.

B&B Theaters Macedonia 15 is opening following a six-month renovation costing $6.75 million.

After what was previously Cinemark Theater in Macedonia Commons closed in February after 25 years, B&B got to work renovating. The theater now offers a refreshed experience for moviegoers, from Relax Max seating, which includes heated and reclining electric chairs, to a theater with a play gym for kids 11 and below.

“For 30 minutes before a family friendly feature, kids are encouraged to use this play equipment,” said Paul Farnsworth, Executive Director of Communications and Content at B&B Theaters. “We have a toddler area up in the front, some sensory equipment, play tables, things they can climb on and get their wiggles out before the movie begins.”

B&B Theaters Macedonia 15 is offering showings inside the new Screen X theater. It’s a 270-degree view, offering a new immersive experience.

“It’s the world's first multi projection platform, so instead of just one projector at the back of the room there are also projectors on the side walls,” Farnsworth added. “So, during select sequences it will not only be on the grand screen in front but the auditorium side walls. It really is a lot of fun.”

A fully operating bar will be open to grab a drink before or after a show with an expanded food menu as well. The theater opens today at 3 PM.

About B&B Theatres

Company History

B&B Theatres has been family-owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri, where the future Mrs. Bills played the piano for silent movies. During the company’s 98 years and four generations of family involvement, it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes, recliners and digital cinema.

Current Operations

B&B Theatres is the 5th largest theater chain in North America and the largest privately held, operating over 550 screens at locations across fifteen states: Kansas, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio.