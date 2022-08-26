A race to the altar: say 'I do' at Akron's Derby Downs

AKRON, Ohio — Looking for a quick and affordable yet super cool way to get married? If you and your partner live life in the fast lane, the Akron Municipal Court and All-American Soap Box Derby have you covered.

On Sep. 7 Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams will officiate wedding ceremonies at Derby Downs at the track's start line.

Bruce S Ford Judge Annalisa Williams



The ceremonies will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Appointments are first-come, first-serve and must be scheduled and paid for prior to Sep. 7.

Couples will need to obtain a marriage license prior to the ceremony and are encouraged to contact the Akron Municipal Court at 330-375-2592 to ensure space is available before doing so.

Find more information here.

