A sign that spring is around the corner: Cleveland Auto Show opens at IX Center

CLEVELAND — The 2024 Cleveland Auto Show got underway Friday at the IX Center and runs through Sunday, March 3.

“We’re excited, we’re putting our best foot forward,” said Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association President Lou Vitantonio. “We’ve got six different manufacturers participating in ride and drives, we’ve got over 40 OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] represented on the floor. It’s the first time Tesla is going to participate, so you can get a ride and drive in a Tesla. We just heard this morning that the Cyber Truck is here, so it’s the first time in Ohio it’s making its debut so we got a lot of different things going on.”

For those looking at an all-new electric vehicle, the 2024 Auto Show is the place; name the automaker or model you’re likely to find here, like these Chevies.

“They’ve got the Blazer EV which is brand new, that hit showrooms late last year,” said Ryan Serpentini of Serpentini Chevrolet. “Then later on this year, we’ve got the new Equinox coming that’s here the EV version. They have the EV Silverado, which is supposedly coming third or fourth quarter of this year. Again, all of these are all-electric, plug-in, GM’s offering some incentives to help install chargers at home.”

If you’re going all in, how about the new Cadillac Escalade starting at $130,000.

“What you come to expect from Escalade is what you’re going to get in this times 100,” said Cadillac District Sales Manager Jeff Costigan. “Take a look if you get a chance at the 55-inch LED screen; you’re going to be amazed it encompasses the entire length of the dash up front.”

For those looking to celebrate a classic, the all-new Ford Explorer will hit showrooms later this year. Rolled out for the first time last week in Chicago, Northeast Ohio car enthusiasts are among the first to see its new features, including Blue Cruise, which enables you to drive hands and feet free on the highway provided your eyes are on the road.

“There are sensors that are invisible to the human eye that are looking for your eyes, and if your eyes drop it will turn off, and it will alert you,” said Ford Regional Manager Dan Balestrieri. “You cannot lay down and take a nap while driving it. You still have to be actively watching the road.”

There are regular highlights like concept cars like the Buick “Wildcat” that are definitely not your father’s Buick. Or the new Lincoln Nautilus, which is built in China. One of the show's more popular features, though, is the opportunity to see a vehicle and then step outside to test drive some of it.

“If you have nine different manufacturers that you can test drive,” said Vitantonio. “You’re getting them captured, it's seats in seats, butts in seats driving the car.”

That’s why he said over the last decade, with the exception of COVID, March has been the number one month for auto sales in Northeast Ohio.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and preteen 7-12, and kids under six are free. IX Center parking is also free for the auto show.