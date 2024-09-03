A tip to Akron Police may have prevented a shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Several teens were arrested after allegedly making threats toward citizens and planning a possible shooting, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 11:05 a.m. on Monday, Akron Police responded to the 700 block of South Arlington Street after receiving a tip about a possible shooting, police said.

Members of the Anti-Violence Bureau and patrol officers went to the area to investigate after receiving a description of the possible suspects.

Authorities say officers spotted a group of teenagers at or near a residence around the 1300 block of Minson Way.

Police say once they approached the group, at least two teens ran and were later caught by officers.

Officers noticed that one of them, a 17-year-old boy, had a firearm that was tossed while running from police. A handgun was found, and the teen was arrested, police said.

Authorities say a second male, 18, was later found with an AR pistol in a backpack he had with him.

Police said both teenagers were charged with carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and other offenses.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with the same offenses.

The teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility, and the man was taken to the Summit County Jail, police said.

In addition to the three, seven other individuals, aged 15-22, were also arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible depending on the outcome, according to the Akron Police Department.

Authorities say three handguns, one AR-style Pistol, and an Airsoft AR-BB Gun were recovered during the investigation in total.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.