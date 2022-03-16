AAA says it's unclear when gas prices will begin to trend down

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another trip to the gas station is another headache for drivers and the cause is the sky-high gas prices.

Prices are through the roof and it’s unclear when they’ll come down, Brandon Speck usually drives a diesel truck.

“I barely drive anywhere anymore unless I have to,” said Speck.

Tuesday Speck was filling up his wife’s SUV, but his own truck is sitting at home untouched.

“It’s pretty frustrating to double the money I pay to fill my tank and not be able to do anything, it sucks,” said Speck.

AAA experts said the average price for gas in Ohio jumped nine cents within the past week, 84 cents within the past month and $1.37 within the past year.

Jim Garrity said the crisis overseas in Ukraine is just part of the cause of high gas prices presently.

“Throughout 2021, crude oil prices were moving upward after different events and then following the Ukraine-Russia invasion, oil prices spiked,” said Garrity. “They spiked pretty significantly from going around $100 a barrel to $125 a barrel.”

Garrity said as we head into the summer months, the future of prices is unclear.

“We are going into the time of the year where demand increases because more people drive,” said Garrity. “Summer blend gasoline hits the markets, which is more expensive to produce and more expensive to buy.”

With that in mind, drivers like Dan Noel said they weren’t surprised by the price jump in gas.

“I expected it to go up as soon as this Ukraine stuff started, but it is what it is what are you going to do,” said Noel. “You’re going to pay it no matter what you do.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.