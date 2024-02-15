ACCESS shelter in Akron seeing spike in need among homeless women and children

AKRON, Ohio — Sara Preib, an Akron mother of two, suddenly became homeless after tragedy struck at her home on Sherman Street in 2023.

"Actually, I was living in a home, but I had— my house burned down last January," Preib said.

In October, she found ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women and children. The shelter has 15 rooms for residents, a kitchen, dining room, lounge and health clinic.

Preib is very grateful for all of the support she has received.

"It took me a while to swallow my pride to ask for help, but it is something that is way nicer than I thought. They're helping me, not alone (to) get a house, they're helping me with my background, my license and counseling," she said.

Jackie Hemsworth is the executive director of ACCESS, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. She said the need to help single women, mothers and children continues to grow.

"We're seeing that skyrocket and people are just truly in need. Now, we're seeing some really true after effects of the pandemic hit people who are most in need," Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth noted that Summit County has seen a rise in homelessness in general.

According to the 2023 point-in-time count, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Summit County increased from 441 in 2022 to 648 in 2023. That came after a decade of those numbers steadily declining.

The 2024 point-in-time count was conducted last month, but the statistics won't be finalized for several months.

As it relates to ACCESS, the average length of stay among women and children has more than tripled, from 28 days before the pandemic to 91 days currently.

"We have a waiting list 365 days a year of people waiting to get into our shelter, so the need is quite high," Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth said the rise in housing costs, the end of the eviction moratorium and the decline in COVID benefits have contributed to the spike in need.

ACCESS leaders said even though the need is increasing, there is also some good progress to highlight. Hemsworth said 66% of residents who left the shelter in 2023 found permanent housing. That's 22% above the national average.

Monique Love came to ACCESS 13 years ago when she was pregnant and struggling to find housing.

"I was here for a good three weeks and I had just phenomenal support," Love said. "I was able to get housed, get furniture before my baby even came."

Love is now a mother of three children and works for ACCESS, helping families as a childcare assistant.

"It's full circle," she said. "I get to actually share my story with them, how I was here also in your shoes. I was here and this is your home away from home."

Hemsworth stressed there is help available for those at risk of homelessness.

"The first thing you do is call 211 from any place, any phone here in Summit County and that's who does the coordinated entry for shelters," Hemsworth said.

As for Preib, she has been at the shelter for four months but feels she's getting closer to her goal of getting back into a home of her own.

"I won't give up," she said.

Bob Jones | News 5 The ACCESS shelter for homeless woman in Akron.