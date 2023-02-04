Ace is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Ace:

Ace is a 5-month-old Australian Shepard puppy. His previous family surrendered him because they did not have enough time for him. They reported that he is mostly potty-trained and crate trained. Ace is a very happy pup who loves everyone he meets! Just wait until you meet this cutie-pa-tootie! This little guy is looking for the perfect family to help him through the rest of his puppy milestones! Could that be you??? Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Ace and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

