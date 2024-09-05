Add to Cart: New online grocery store opens in Cleveland

Families who live in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood and beyond have a new way to get fresh and locally grown food.

UFC Food System has partnered with Gateway 105 Farmers' Marketto create an online grocery store.

“We’ve seen people come and go and most of it is because they’re not able to move food fast enough,” Gateway Director Veronica Walton said.

“If the food is purchased in advance, the farmer can harvest the food, prepare it for pickup, because someone has ordered it online, and then have a smaller portion of food available for people to shop and buy on demand.”

Walton said that makes for a happy farmer, and there’s less food waste.

Every first Thursday through the month of November, UFC Food System is hosting The Glenville Maz-Low Food Fest Series at Gateway 105.

There will be free music, food, access to health screenings and more.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Cleveland is a partner for the event on Sept. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The organization is made up of historically Black Greek fraternities and sororities, also known as The Divine Nine.

“It is a food desert and we want to be able to provide the local community with fresh food access and access to healthcare as well,” Second Vice President Essence Bates said. “As a social worker, I used to work in [Cleveland Metropolitan School District]…some of our community schools around the area, just to know that some of the children are going without food, they are relying on the food within the school system to get a meal everyday.”

The food fest series is a way to introduce families in the neighborhood to all of the services UFC Food System is offering.