Aerosmith announces retirement from touring, Farewell Tour canceled

Aerosmith announced Friday that it is retiring from touring in a Facebook post.

The band was about to go on its Farewell Tour before it decided to retire. Aerosmith was supposed to come to Cleveland on Sept. 29.

In a statement, the band said that lead singer Steven Tyler is unable to recover from his vocal injury, thus leading to the retirement.

"We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other," It said in a statement. "He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will be fully refunded without further action. Those who purchased tickets from a third-party resale site should contact the company.