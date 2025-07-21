After 14 years, mom finds hope as DNA testing leads to indictments in son’s death

CLEVELAND — The violent murder of a college student more than a decade ago rocked the vibrant Tremont neighborhood. Now, almost 14 years later, police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Brandon Cartellone.

2 men indicted for 2011 death of 21-year-old Brandon Cartellone

July 26, 2011, Lynn Cartellone got a knock on the door from police that changed her life and launched a mother’s nearly 14-year journey for justice.

“Fourteen years, these individuals remaining free, and pretending to be normal in society after such a horrendous crime. How could anyone give up?” said Cartellone.

Her son was murdered in his apartment. The college student was tied up with belts and duct tape, assaulted and robbed.

In 2018, the Cleveland Department established the Cleveland Homicide Initiative.

“Brandon’s case landed in their hands, thank God,” said Lynn Cartellone.

She believes the unit was key in unlocking the murder mystery that has haunted her. Last week, a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Dionte Davis and 40-year-old Dojuan Nettles. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said in a statement that the two went to Brandon’s apartment to buy marijuana. It ended with the murder of Brandon.

Advanced DNA testing, authorities said, has linked the two to the crime.

“You can’t give up, if there’s a message to families, it would be just don’t ever give up,” she said.

Saturday marks 14 years since Brandon's death, and his mother is asking people to light up the night sky by lighting a candle or luminary to remember her son.

Both suspects are scheduled to be in court on Aug. 5 for arraignment.