After months in the hospital, Trinity High School senior is home for the holidays

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Trinity High School is sending lots of love to senior Carlen Morris. The school community was coming together to create a virtual greeting card. Friday, Carlen received the video message after being in the hospital for months.

Morris was injured in a car crash in October. He got home just this week in time for Christmas.

"Carlen was the male leader of the senior class. And the void that's been there since he's been gone is definitely noticeable for all of us," said Trinity High School Principal William Svoboda.

"I appreciate that video a lot. It really touched my heart and my family, the people around me," said Carlen Morris.

Carlen is especially missed on the basketball court, "Led the area in blocks last year, a great rebounder, he was an anchor to our team. He protected the paint; he was a huge part of our team," said Coach Dan Urban, Trinity High School Varsity Basketball Coach.

Carlen was told after the car crash, he would be paralyzed from the waist down.

"When I first saw him in the hospital to where he is now, we talked before our last home game. I couldn't believe how well he's doing, so it's inspiring, but he's always been this kind of person," said Urban.

But Carlen is working hard toward recovery, taking his first steps with assistance not too long ago.

"The next milestone I have for myself is getting my hands back, which is coming back now," said Morris.

"Every time we break a huddle it's do it for Carl, so hasn't physically been with us, but emotionally and spiritually he's been with us every game," said Urban.

Carlen's team is playing for him this season: "I'm home for Christmas, with my family I'm supported and they're still there for me and that's all I could ask for," said Morris.