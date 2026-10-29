After News 5 story, group steps in to clean up vacant Akron house

AKRON, Ohio — After News 5 aired a story in August about a vacant house on 7th Avenue in Akron, a local group said they saw it and decided to come to this neighborhood’s rescue.

“Just glad it got done. Working together with the community and getting the right connections to get it done,” said Alphonso Thompkins.

Thompkins said he’s glad someone finally answered his call for help after years of complaining about the vacant house.

“They finally (came) down and got all the stuff cut down. It’s much, much better,” said Thompkins.

Watch previous: 4 years after 2 kids died in Akron house fire, neighbors wonder why house hasn't been torn down

4 years after 2 kids died in Akron house fire, neighbors wonder why house hasn't been torn down

News 5 first met Thompkins in August when we told you about growing frustrations from neighbors who called for the house to be torn down following a fire that killed two young children who were left home alone.

Shortly after, Cathy Jacobs said she saw our story and decided to help.

“It was important for us to be able to do something,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said she brought in help from her organization, New Beginnings of Akron, along with landscaping resources and equipment, to clean up the property.

“This gives me joy to know that we were able to do something,” said Jacobs.

What makes Jacobs’ thoughtfulness even more special is that the house used to be her home before she sold it to its most recent owner.

“We lived here for 25 years. We raised our boys here. This was like a community house,” said Jacobs.

While that sense of community looks different, Jacobs and Real of Ohio Realtor Tia Lentini hope they can give this neighborhood a new beginning now that the demolition has been approved.

“The house will be demolished. Currently, there’s no date on that, but it is currently in the works,” said Lentini.

In the coming days, Lentini said the property will be listed for sale.

“This could be a great place to build a home or multi-family homes, so whether that’s like a new family that wants to reach out or even a developer, this could be a great spot for something new, a new beginning,” said Lentini.

To learn more about New Beginnings of Akron, head to nbakron.org.