AG Yost asks federal judge to let his office intervene in battle between Browns, city of Cleveland

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked a federal judge to allow his office to intervene in the battle between the Browns and the city of Cleveland on Thursday over the team's possible future home.

In a court filing on Thursday, Yost said his office should be able to argue against the Browns' lawsuit challenging "Modell's law," which is the state law that makes it harder for a team to leave a city that receives taxpayer dollars.

The Browns sued the city of Cleveland over Modell law on Oct. 24

Browns sue city of Cleveland over Modell law as stadium battle heats up

RELATED: Browns sue city of Cleveland over Modell law as stadium battle heats up

Yost argued that since it's a state law, his office should be able to defend it in the lawsuit.

The battle for the future of Huntington Bank Field has gone on since August.

The Browns confirmed on Oct. 17 that the franchise would be moving to Brook Park.

Browns leaving Downtown Cleveland for Brook Park

RELATED: Browns leaving Downtown Cleveland for Brook Park

According to the City of Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, a local ordinance "requires the City to enforce the Modell Law."

Battle over new Browns stadium could play out in court

RELATED: Battle over new Browns stadium could play out in court

News 5 reached out to the city, which responded with no comment about the Ohio attorney general's ask.