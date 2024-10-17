2:30 PM: City of Cleveland calls surprise press conference for 'update on the status of stadium negotiations'

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland ended months of speculation about where the Cleveland Browns will play in the future, announcing that the franchise has made the decision to leave Downtown Cleveland, the team’s home since 1946.

The city is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss an "update on the status of stadium negotiations":

News 5 livestream event

Talks about the future of the stadium – stay or go, renovate or build new – have been taking place behind closed doors for months.

In early August, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a letter outlining his proposal to help finance a makeover of the city-owned stadium near Lake Erie.

City of Cleveland pitches $461 million deal to keep Browns stadium on lakefront

RELATED: City of Cleveland pitches $461 million deal to keep Browns stadium on lakefront

Days later, Cuyahoga County’s top two officials said they were not willing to invest in a proposal to build a new stadium in the suburbs.

They wanted the Browns to recommit to Downtown, where a revamped stadium could anchor lakefront development.

'This dog doesn't hunt.' Cuyahoga County leaders say they won't back a new Browns stadium in Brook Park

RELATED: 'This dog doesn't hunt.' Cuyahoga County leaders say they won't back a new Browns stadium in Brook Park

The team has been leaning in the direction of a dome for months.

In August, the Browns sent out renderings and a video of their Brook Park proposal, along with a letter making the case for new construction to season ticket holders.

Cleveland Browns release first images of Brook Park stadium proposal

RELATED: Cleveland Browns release first renderings, details of Brook Park stadium proposal

The Browns and Haslam Sports Group haven’t said much publicly about the details of their financing plans. But they’re focused on using future tax dollars – revenues created by the new stadium and surrounding development in Brook Park – to help pay for construction.