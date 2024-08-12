Cuyahoga County leaders say no to Brook Park for new Browns stadium

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County leaders held a news conference to discuss the future of where the Browns will play, and they made it clear they want the team Downtown.

You can watch the conference here.

Cuyahoga County leaders held a news conference to discuss the future of the Browns stadium.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne and President of the Council Pernel Jones Jr. reiterated the points they made in a letter they sent to the Haslams over the weekend expressing their support for keeping the Browns in Cleveland.

The team is considering a dome in Brook Park.

Cuyahoga County addresses potential relocation of Browns Stadium in letter to Haslams

The county and the City of Cleveland are on the same page with where the Browns should play.

Ronayne mentioned two basic themes: to protect and advance the assets they have invested in Downtown Cleveland by reinvesting, as well as protecting the treasury of Cuyahoga County citizens and the tax dollars they contribute.

Jones and Ronayne expressed their gratitude to the Browns owners and noted they have been in communication with them.

Ronayne said there is a rendering of a Downtown stadium, but it has not yet been released to the public like the one in Brook Park.

On Sunday, the Browns released a statement in response to the county's letter, saying the team is not willing to rule out any options at this point.