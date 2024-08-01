City of Cleveland pitches $461 million deal to keep Browns stadium on lakefront

The City of Cleveland has proposed a $461 million deal to keep the Cleveland Browns at their current site.

According to the city, the investment is meant to upgrade the stadium without impacting city services. Funding would ensure that fans paying for tickets would cover the cost of upgrades without negatively impacting the city budget.

Mayor Justin Bibb expressed the importance of maintaining the culture of Cleveland and having the community's best interest.

“Losing the Browns would harm Cleveland and all Clevelanders... lower spending Downtown would negatively affect tax revenues that provide essential services for a city in need. It would close businesses, cost jobs, empty out storefronts, and make our downtown feel less alive.” Bibb said. "We also can’t lose sight of how a new venue would cost taxpayers—including Clevelanders—hundreds of millions more while undermining the city and region's other critical needs. A strong urban core drives success for the entire region.”

The city says the Browns would no longer have to pay rent to Cleveland if they accept the proposal.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County residents would benefit from the proposal by saving hundreds of millions in new construction costs if the facility is enhanced, city officials say. They call it a strategic investment that sets the stage for Cleveland Browns Stadium to continue to serve as an economic engine for Greater Cleveland.

Council reacts

Cleveland City Council said it has received Bibb's proposal, and it is under review.

Council President Blaine Griffin said the following: "Keeping the Browns' stadium in the heart of our central business district is not just a matter of sports; it's about economic growth and community pride. A downtown stadium supports local businesses, stimulates job creation, and enhances our city's vibrancy. The Browns' presence contributes to Cleveland's cultural fabric, attracting visitors and residents alike to our downtown."

Majority Leader Kerry McCormack issued this statement: "As the representative for all three professional sports teams in downtown Cleveland, I have worked diligently on agreements with our Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association teams to ensure that they maintain their presence in the center city, benefit our entire community, and allow our teams to thrive. The City of Cleveland has been a good partner to the Browns. It is my strong hope and desire that the team reciprocates the same level of partnership and commitment that has been demonstrated by the City of Cleveland and our citizens. The Browns must remain a City of Cleveland team."

Majority Whip Jasmin Santana emphasized the importance of a city/team connection: "The Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland have a long and shared history. Keeping the stadium in its current location allows us to build upon that history. But remaining on the lakefront is about more than history. It also impacts and benefits many small businesses downtown. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we must and will support their success."

Renovation or dome?

Like several other franchises, the Browns are dealing with a multi-layered stadium issue.

The team is considering leaving its downtown home since 1946 and building a dome in Brook Park, Ohio, a suburb 13 miles south of Cleveland.

RELATED: Haslam Sports Group 'studying other potential stadium options' for Browns outside of lakefront location

The other option is a $1 billion renovation to their current stadium, which opened in 1999.

The team's lease on the lakefront property owned by the city expires after the 2028 season, so time is a factor.

"I can assure you the intensity on all sides of coming up with a solution is extremely high,” Jimmy Haslam said earlier this week.

A dome is expected to cost $2.4 billion, and the Browns would like to fund it with state and county tax money.

“This is a big project," Haslam said. "No matter which direction we go, it’s complicated. Any time you have a public-private partnership, it’s not easy. We’re continuing to work through the process."

