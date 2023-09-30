AI, ChatGPT reshaping society, workforce

Artificial intelligence and chatbots are reshaping society and the workforce.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, recently told ABC News that he believes it comes with real dangers but can also be "the greatest technology humanity has yet developed" to drastically improve our lives.

Author Thomas Fellow has studied these topics closely and has written articles.

He appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday to discuss the impact on jobs and what individuals need to do to stay relevant in what he calls this new economy.