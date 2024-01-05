Air Force veteran who snapped photos, captured the hearts of Clevelanders at the Edgewater script sign dies

Two years ago, News 5 profiled Charlie Gunn, a veteran who captured the hearts and photographs of people visiting the Cleveland script sign at Edgewater Park. Sadly, Gunn died last month, and a memorial service was held Thursday.
Gunn was an Air Force veteran who found a way to continue serving by snapping pictures of people in Cleveland.
His wife, Eileen, called Gunn a "special guy," and we agree.
Gunn will be laid to rest Friday with other heroes at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
News 5 sends our best to the entire Gunn family.
RELATED: The Cleveland script sign guy is a local treasure
You can watch our original report on Gunn in the player below:
The veteran who serves as the unofficial photographer of Cleveland
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.