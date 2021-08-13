Meet the veteran capturing hearts and photographs of people at Edgewater's Cleveland Script sign

CLEVELAND — When somebody makes that important decision and sacrifice to serve, he or she can’t simply flip a switch and turn that instinct off. A man from North Olmsted who served in the United States Air Force is still serving in a different way.

If you have visited Edgewater’s Cleveland Script sign lately, you may have noticed or even had your picture taken by Charlie Gunn.

He’s the one in the chair at Edgewater almost every weekday for hours, serving as the unofficial, volunteer photographer for anyone who wants a photo.

Charlie rarely sits down as there is always someone at the sign, and he's always eager to put a smile on someone's face.

Jeff Barnhill | News 5 Cleveland. Charlie Gunn, an AirForce Veteran, serves as an unofficial photographer at the Cleveland script sign.

Feeling safe enough to venture out in the pandemic, Charlie and his wife Eileen started coming to Edgewater last spring.

When asked what he gets out of it, he said “just the pleasure of seeing the kids in the family. It just makes you feel good.”

Charlie used to play at the park when he was younger and now he returns as the unofficial picture-taker for locals and tourists.

"He's not stopping. He's so joyful with it. It's amazing," said one woman whose picture was taken by Charlie.

Jeff Barnhill | News 5 Cleveland. Eileen and Charlie Gunn.

Eileen says her husband's volunteering is an extension of his service.

"He's always wanted to help people," she said.

He and Eileen have three children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The veteran who serves as the unofficial photographer of Cleveland

