Air quality improves Friday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Air quality is expected to slowly improve today starting this morning. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Quebec will slowly ebb east. People with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit their time outside.

The Air Quality Alert has been extended for Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties through Friday afternoon.

While air quality will improve throughout the day, it will still be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS during the day.

