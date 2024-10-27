Airbnb continues crackdown on parties in Ohio ahead of Halloween

CLEVELAND — Airbnb is cracking down on partying ahead of Halloween. The company said its anti-party defenses will be on the lookout for certain one and two-night reservations here in Ohio around Halloween weekend, and those reservations could be blocked.

“Including the type of listing being booked, the duration of this day, the distance from the guests, original location, where they live, whether they're booking it last minute or not," said Nathan Rothman, Airbnb's Director of Policy Strategy for North America.

"So, we look at a number of different signals to try to decide whether or not there's a likelihood of a party," said Rothman.

Rothman said it's an effort by Airbnb to ensure that

host properties are respected and that the communities where they operate are not disturbed.

Rothman said hosts and guests who break the rules could face the consequences, so they make sure both attest that no party will go on.

“Because they could be banned from Airbnb following, you know, breaking our terms of service, you know, or worse, there's certainly been instances where it's, you know, gone right to the police or to some kind of legal action.”

Alexandra Ruiz, who is an Airbnb host with property in Asiatown in Cleveland, said that she has made it clear from the beginning that her property is a no-party zone.

"That is on the Airbnb listing written very thoroughly," said Ruiz. "It says if they do end up going against those rules, there is a fine that they have to pay on top of whatever their current booking rate is.”

Ruiz said she keeps tabs on the cameras and microphones on the property to make sure guests are not breaking the rules when it comes to guests.