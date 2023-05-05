Akron-area doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

An emergency room doctor who worked at a hospital in the Akron area has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker.

The doctor, David Meranda, 34, is charged with sexual battery, a first-degree felony.

The assault happened at a home in Summit County, according to the prosecutor's office.

Judge Kathryn Michael will sentence Meranda on June 15 at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

