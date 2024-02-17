Akron Baseball Project Inc. gets kids active and connected with baseball

AKRON, Ohio — Over the summer, News 5 told you about the Akron Baseball Project Inc. Started by Donny Brooks, former University of Akron and professional baseball player; the project aims to help kids get active, connected, and involved in something positive.

Brooks recruited the best of the best in former high school and college athletes, many of whom are coaches in Akron, to help young men and women practice their pitching, catching, and fielding work. Not only does the clinic refine athletic skills, but it also helps young athletes as a whole with educational components.

After increasing levels of youth involved in violence in Akron in 2023, Brooks said more kids in his city could benefit from being exposed to baseball. If you'd like your child to participate in the Akron Baseball Project's upcoming winter clinic, registration is open.

The clinic is on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the AB Academy, 2420 Wedgewood Drive.

Fifty Spots are open for boys and girls aged 5 to 15. It will be $40 for the clinic.

To sign up, send the registration fee via Cash App to $Homerun32 with the subject line "ABP Winter Clinic February 2024," plus the name of your child.