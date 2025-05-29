Akron-Canton Airport looks ahead to the next 3 years

CANTON, Ohio — The Akron-Canton Airport is setting goals and making plans for the next three years.

The airport has devised a strategic plan aimed at improving and continuing its success. The plan includes strategic improvements, air service, financial health, safety and empowering the workforce.

The airport said it is already taking steps towards those goals by lining up more air services, installing charging stations for electric planes and finalizing plans to replace control towers and use undeveloped land.

Akron-Canton Airport is working off momentum built from its previous plan, which saw the airport reach 24 non-stop air destinations.

More flights are on the way too. The airport said Houston, Denver and Atlanta are just a few new destinations that could join the CAK lineup within the next year.

Changes in the industry, like larger aircrafts, delivery delays and airline mergers, and decisions at the federal level could reroute them.

"We understand that there's a backlog of aircrafts being delievered to the Allegiant, the Breeze and United and American," President and CEO Ren Comacho said. "And we have to be prepared as airlines merge. As they become one larger ariline, we have to raise our hand to say we have that electric charging station. We have that seamless airport experience. We have all the assests the larger airports have."

Comacho said only time will tell if or when those changes will happen, but the airport is already strategizing how to adapt.