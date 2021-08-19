1:30 PM: City of Akron swears in new police chief Steve Mylett

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s new police chief Steve Mylett will be sworn in during a ceremony Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

The City of Akron hired Mylett who is a former police chief of Bellevue, Washington, with 32 years of law enforcement experience.

A native of Long Island, New York, Mylett served in the Air Force before starting his career in law enforcement in 1989 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Moving up the ranks, he became assistant chief of police of that department in 2011. In 2015, he was hired by the City of Southlake, Texas, where he served as police chief until 2015. Since 2015, he has served as the chief of police of the Bellevue Police Department in the state of Washington.

