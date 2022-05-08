1 dead, 1 injured after Canton apartment shooting

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Victory Square Apartment Complex.

When police arrived, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Stanley Calhoun, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Cleveland Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

A 63-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her upper arm.

She was transported to Cleveland Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 330-489-3144.