1 dead in Akron motorcycle accident overnight

Posted at 6:07 PM, Aug 01, 2021
AKRON, Ohio — A one-vehicle accident resulted in a fatality early this morning in Akron.

According to Akron police, the motorist was driving a motorcycle eastbound in the 300 block of E. North St. around 2 a.m. when he failed to navigate a curve properly and struck the curb on the southside of the street. The motorcycle went over the curb, striking a guardrail and a utility pole, ejecting the driver.

A 23-year-old man was driving the vehicle, and sustained injuries proving to be fatal. The driver did have on a full-face helmet at the time of the crash, but it was removed during the collision.

An autopsy will be conducted by The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but it is believed that speed was a factor.

