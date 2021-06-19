1 man killed, another injured in shooting at 'large gathering' at Akron cemetery, police say

AKRON, Ohio — One man was killed and another man injured in a shooting Friday night at a large gathering at a cemetery in Akron, police said. One male suspect was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit, but the driver and other occupants eluded police.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to Mount Peace Cemetery on Aqueduct Street after reports of several rapid-fire gunshots, Akron police said in a news release.

There were also reports of multiple cars quickly driving away from the cemetery and people running from the scene after the shots rang out.

A 22-year-old man was found nearby with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

A 21-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Based on initial information, police say an unknown person or persons began shooting during a "large gathering" at the cemetery.

Akron police said during a brief pursuit, a male suspect who was a passenger in a fleeing vehicle bailed from the car and was apprehended after a brief foot chase. A handgun was recovered in the vehicle’s path, police said.

The driver and unknown occupants were able to get away after the pursuit was terminated. Detectives are working to determine their role in the incident, if any.

Numerous shell casings were collected at the scene along with other evidence, police said.

Investigators are working to identify any additional suspects involved. Police said that the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

