1 person dies in Akron garage fire Tuesday evening

AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead following a garage fire that happened Tuesday in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened in the 700 block of Patterson Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of a possible explosion. The Summit County Bomb Squad was also notified.

When firefighters arrived, they said that a detached garage at the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes.

One person was found dead. Authorities said they will release the person's name when the next of kin has been notified.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. The matter remains under investigation.

