1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead after a domestic-related incident led to an officer-involved shooting in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood Thursday, according to David Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2400 block of 26th Street SW near Marmax Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A large crime scene on 26th SW off Marmax in Akron on Thursday.

Laughlin said he wasn't aware of any injuries to officers or other individuals in the residence.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

Police said more detailed information would be released at a later time.

