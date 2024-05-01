1 person killed in overnight Canton house fire; authorities suspect arson

One person was killed in a house fire overnight in the City of Canton, and authorities believe it was set on purpose.

News 5 followed fire crews as they surrounded a burning home and shut down the roadway.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue Northwest around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

As they entered—they say fire was coming from the attic.

They immediately got to work and discovered the body of an adult man.

"Pulled lines off and attempted to start to fight the fire. They found the body right inside the door of one adult male deceased," Canton Division Chief Steve Henderson said.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured siding melted off the home, charred exterior walls and fire officials taking photos of the aftermath.

A ladder was extended upstairs.

"It took them approximately 10 to 12 minutes to get the fire under control. We had some pretty close exposures that they were able to protect," Henderson said.

Fire officials said that evidence found at the scene by investigators indicated the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the Canton Fire Department at 330-649-5900.

